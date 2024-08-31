in other news
Yes, it was a win he was supposed to get, but Jeff Lebby is now 1-0 as Mississippi State's coach. The Bulldogs racked up 450 yards of total offense in the win. But as is customary for the first game of the season, there were struggles, too. Mississippi State allowed 295 yards to Eastern Kentucky and had three fumbles, though the Bulldogs recovered all three.
"There was a whole lot of good," Lebby said. "I'm proud of our guys for their energy and their competitive spirit…the toughness they played with. But there are so many things to clean up. That's the biggest takeaway."
Check out Lebby's full, post game press conference with members of the media above.