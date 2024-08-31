Advertisement

Tristen Keys Moving Up in Rivals250

Mississippi four-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the big risers in the latest Rivals250 for 2026.

 • Adam Friedman
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby 8.17 Availability

Coach Jeff Lebby talked with members of the media Saturday after the Bulldogs' practice.

 • BulldogBlitz.com
Four-Star DL Kevin Oatis Down To Four

Four-star DL Kevin Oatis details his four finalists, why each is still involved and what's next.

 • Jason Stamm
Relationships Keep Bulldogs in Play for JaReylan McCoy

Four-star DE JaReylan McCoy has seen the Bulldogs in-person multiple times, but what's changed each time?

 • Jason Stamm
Four-Star OL Mario Nash Still High on State

Four-star OL Mario Nash committed to State in June, but where do things stand now? He explains.

 • Jason Stamm

Published Aug 31, 2024
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post EKU
BulldogBlitz.com
Yes, it was a win he was supposed to get, but Jeff Lebby is now 1-0 as Mississippi State's coach. The Bulldogs racked up 450 yards of total offense in the win. But as is customary for the first game of the season, there were struggles, too. Mississippi State allowed 295 yards to Eastern Kentucky and had three fumbles, though the Bulldogs recovered all three.

"There was a whole lot of good," Lebby said. "I'm proud of our guys for their energy and their competitive spirit…the toughness they played with. But there are so many things to clean up. That's the biggest takeaway."

Check out Lebby's full, post game press conference with members of the media above.

