VIDEO: Chris Jans Pre-Ole Miss

Mississippi State has played rival Ole Miss 270 times in their history and the Bulldogs have claimed victory in 150 of those games. But for the first time, on Saturday, both teams will be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs sit at No. 15, while Ole Miss is No. 21. But after two straight losses to top 10 teams, Kentucky and Auburn, Mississippi State hopes to get back in the winning column when it hosts the Rebels at 5 pm CT Saturday on ESPN2.

Ahead of that game, coach Chris Jans spoke with members of the media on Thursday.