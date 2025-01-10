VIDEO: Chris Jans Pre-Kentucky

Mississippi State is currently riding an eight-game winning streak, after a 76-64 win Tuesday at Vanderbilt. But now, the Bulldogs face their first big SEC test, when they host Kentucky at 7:30 pm CT on Saturday.

The Wildcats, No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll, are coming off an 82-69 loss Tuesday at Georgia. But as one of college basketball's perennial bluebloods, Kentucky is always seen as a measuring stick.

Ahead of the game, coach Chris Jans talked about the challenge, as well as where Mississippi State is, with members of the media.