It's the final weekend of the regular season. And while Mississippi State is likely comfortably in the NCAA Tournament, it will have one more opportunity to solidify its standing.

The Bulldogs will travel to Arkansas for an 11 am CT tip on Saturday. Mississippi State has dropped three of its last four games, including an 87-82 loss Tuesday against Texas.

Ahead of this weekend, coach Chris Jans spoke about where the Bulldogs are and how he's preparing for the post-season.