VIDEO: Chris Jans 2.13

Mississippi State has been on the wrong side of some big matchups at home over the past two weeks. Despite the home crowd at Humphrey Coliseum, the Bulldogs have lost three in a row there, to Florida, Missouri and Alabama, all top 25 teams.

The good news is Mississippi State is on the road next. It will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss, whom the Bulldogs defeated 84-81 on Jan. 18 at The Hump. On Thursday, coach Chris Jans talked about the return matchup with the Rebels and where Mississippi State is.