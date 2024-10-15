Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Texas A&M
BulldogBlitz.com
This week, Mississippi State comes off of another loss, its fifth in a row, but there was more hope with this last one. The Bulldogs fell at Georgia 41-31 in a game they were a Vegas Line 33.5-point underdog.

Now, Mississippi State will host Texas A&M, which had a bye last weekend, but soundly defeated Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5. The Bulldogs and Aggies kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Ahead of this weekend, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, running back Davon Booth, offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson and cornerback Brice Pollock talked with members of the media on Tuesday:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
