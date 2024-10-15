VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Texas A&M

in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Georgia
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Georgia.
Commitment Prediction: Cameron Sparks
The Bulldogs have been linked for a few months now, with four-star athlete Cameron Sparks. Can they close?
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-Georgia
Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday ahead of Mississippi State's game Saturday at Georgia.
Damarius Yates Fielding SEC Push
Other programs are still pushing for Mississippi State commit Damarius Yates. Are they making progress?
AUDIO: Jeff Lebby SEC Teleconference 10.2
Coach Jeff Lebby answered media questions on this week's SEC Teleconference, during the Bulldogs' bye week.
This week, Mississippi State comes off of another loss, its fifth in a row, but there was more hope with this last one. The Bulldogs fell at Georgia 41-31 in a game they were a Vegas Line 33.5-point underdog.
Now, Mississippi State will host Texas A&M, which had a bye last weekend, but soundly defeated Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5. The Bulldogs and Aggies kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
Ahead of this weekend, wide receiver Kevin Coleman, running back Davon Booth, offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson and cornerback Brice Pollock talked with members of the media on Tuesday: