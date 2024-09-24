For the third straight game, Mississippi State came up on the losing end, in a 45-28 loss to Florida, but this time, it cost the Bulldogs with two major injuries, a season-ending shoulder injury to quarterback Blake Shapen and an undisclosed injury to running back Keyvone Lee that will sideline him this weekend. It doesn't get any easier, as Mississippi State travels to No. 1 Texas.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will kickoff with the Longhorns at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC network. Texas is 4-0 after a 51-3 drilling of Louisiana-Monroe last week. The Longhorns have outscored opponents 190-22 in those four games.

Ahead of this weekend, running back Davon Booth, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV, wide receiver Jordan Mosley, linebacker Branden Jennings and punter Nick Barr-Mira talked with members of the media on Tuesday: