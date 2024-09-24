PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GUkNWRDNGTlozJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZSQ1ZEM0ZOWjMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Texas

BulldogBlitz.com
Staff

For the third straight game, Mississippi State came up on the losing end, in a 45-28 loss to Florida, but this time, it cost the Bulldogs with two major injuries, a season-ending shoulder injury to quarterback Blake Shapen and an undisclosed injury to running back Keyvone Lee that will sideline him this weekend. It doesn't get any easier, as Mississippi State travels to No. 1 Texas.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will kickoff with the Longhorns at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC network. Texas is 4-0 after a 51-3 drilling of Louisiana-Monroe last week. The Longhorns have outscored opponents 190-22 in those four games.

Ahead of this weekend, running back Davon Booth, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV, wide receiver Jordan Mosley, linebacker Branden Jennings and punter Nick Barr-Mira talked with members of the media on Tuesday:

