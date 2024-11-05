VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Tennessee

This week, Mississippi State is coming off a win for the first time since the opening weekend in late August. The Bulldogs dispatched UMASS 45-20 last weekend during homecoming.

Now, the Bulldogs travel to Tennessee for the Volunteers' homecoming. Tennessee defeated rival Kentucky last weekend, 28-18 and is now No. 7 in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings. Mississippi State and the Volunteers kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.

Ahead of this weekend, running back Davon Booth and safety Isaac Smith talked with members of the media on Tuesday: