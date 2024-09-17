VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-Florida

Across the board, Mississippi State was outplayed and outmatched in an ugly, 41-17 loss Saturday to Toledo. The Bulldogs are back home, with a chance to rebound against another program looking for a spark, Florida.

On Saturday, Mississippi State will host the Gators for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. Florida is 1-2 after a 33-20 home loss to Texas A&M. The Gators gave up 310 yards rushing and ran for only 52 yards themselves.

Ahead of this weekend, quarterback Blake Shapen, safety Hunter Washington and defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka talked with members of the media on Tuesday: