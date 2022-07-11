Versatile Linebacker LaKendrick James talks Mississippi State Recruitment
Northside (MS) linebacker LaKendrick James has been a priority target for Mississippi State's 2023 class, and the versatile defender caught up with BulldogBlitz to discuss his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news