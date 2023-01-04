Mississippi State record-setting wide receiver Chad Bumphis is expected to come home to Starkville to be the team's new wide receivers coach, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Zach Arnett is beginning to round out his coaching staff after promoting linebackers coach Matt Brock to defensive coordinator this morning. Bumphis is the first official offensive hire for Arnett's staff and the third overall hire, with Brad Peterson returning to player personnel department.

The 33-year-old spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Utah, helping the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships and two Rose Bowl appearances. Prior to Utah, Bumphis spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Austin Peay from 2019-2020.

He also spent time at Utah as a graduate assistant in 2018 after spending the 2017 season at Buffalo in the same role. He got his first coaching opportunity in 2016 as the wide receivers coach at Iowa Wesleyan.

The Tupelo native starred for the Bulldogs from 2010-2013 and still holds the school's receiving touchdown record with 24 throughout his four-year career. Bumphis' 2,270 career receiving yards are 2nd most in Mississippi State history.

After graduating from Mississippi State in 2013, he spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins before spending time on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has emphasized how important it is to recruit the Magnolia State, and bringing in a Mississippi native in Bumphis certainly fits the mold for what Arnett is trying to accomplish.

"I'm not from Mississippi, but in my three short years, I take tremendous pride in the quality of football player that is developed in the high schools and junior colleges in this state," Arnett said. "Being a defensive guy, the defensive talent that has flourished from this state…if we are not recruiting this state before any other and signing them, then we're making a mistake and they ought to find a new coaching staff. That is the number one priority every year."