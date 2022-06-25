USC hires Dave Emerick as general manager/senior associate AD for football

Lincoln Riley has made a hire for the USC football program.

Dave Emerick, a senior associate athletic director for football at Mississippi State, announced on Twitter that he is joining the Trojans as general manager/senior associate AD for football.

Emerick essentially replaces former USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris, who left to head up the BLVD operation for Stay Doubted, which is the newly-announced third-party NIL representation/support/promotion venture for USC student-athletes.

Emerick will report to Riley. The two worked together at Texas Tech back during Riley's early years there. Emerick then followed head coach Mike Leach to Washington State and Mississippi State.