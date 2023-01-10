The transfer portal worked out well for Mississippi State's kicking situation in 2022. With Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon both graduating, the Bulldogs dipped into the portal again for some special teams and picked up former UCLA kicker and punter Nick Barr-Mira .

A former walk-on, Barr-Mira spent the past four seasons in Westwood and started the last three. He's made 35/49 field goal attempts during that span and has converted 143/146 extra points.

The Palos Verdes, California native made a career-high 49-yard field goal against South Alabama this season and has made 12 of 20 field goals from 40-49 yards in his career. He's been consistent from close range in his career, making 12/14 from closer than 29 yards, and is 10/13 on 30-39 yarders.

The 6'0", 170-pound senior saw his first action as a punter this season and punted for a 42.8-yard average on 25 punts. Six of his punts went 50+ yards, and he forced nine fair catches with eight punts being downed inside the 20-yard line.

Barr-Mira is the younger brother of former UCLA and 4-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr who played eight years for the Minnesota Vikings and currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Mississippi State has made five additions through the transfer portal this offseason. Barr-Mira joins three defensive backs in Miami CB Khamauri Rogers, LSU CB Ray'Darious Jones, and Indiana CB Christopher Keys, as well as walk-on punter Andrew Osteen from UCF.