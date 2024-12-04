Tyler Lockhart Flips BACK to State

Welcome to the new college sports recruiting landscape. Players now have more power and more autonomy than ever.

That includes changing their minds on where they want to play.

On Wednesday afternoon, Winona (Miss.) four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart flipped his nearly three-month commitment from Mississippi State and signed his paperwork with rival Ole Miss. That followed a commitment he made to Auburn from May to June.

But on Wednesday night, Lockhart changed his mind again. The Bulldogs announced they had received his signed paperwork and is once again headed to Mississippi State.

Lockhart's decision might be one of the first of its kind in the new advent of recruiting. In October, the NCAA announced it immediately ended the National Letter of Intent, which bound a player to a scholarship from a college program for one season. Each football player now sign athletic aid paperwork, in which they accept a scholarship given by a football program and university, but are not bound to sign it.

While this is currently an NCAA recruiting dead period, in which schools are not allowed to contact recruits, Lockhart or any other player can choose where to sign and even change their minds. Technically, they can change as many times as they want, as long as the school they sign with agrees to accept their signed paperwork.

