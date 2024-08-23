Two Stand Out For Four-Star Cameron Sparks
Not that others can’t still get involved, but for Baylor (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks, two have stood out the most. Mississippi State and Florida State have resonated the most to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news