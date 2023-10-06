Mississippi State (2-3) vs. Western Michigan (2-3)

When: Saturday October 7th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Lowell Gilindo

Analyst: Derek Mason

Sideline: Taylor Davis

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry





Odds: Mississippi State -20.5, O/U 56.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

S Ja'Kobi Albert- out for season

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DE De'Monte Russell - questionable

WR Justin Robinson - questionable





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 3-3 career, 3-3 at Mississippi State

Western Michigan

Lance Taylor: 2-3 career, 2-3 at Western Michigan



