TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan

STARKVILLE, MS - September 30, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (2-3) vs. Western Michigan (2-3)

When: Saturday October 7th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Lowell Gilindo

Analyst: Derek Mason

Sideline: Taylor Davis

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Mississippi State -20.5, O/U 56.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

S Ja'Kobi Albert- out for season

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DE De'Monte Russell - questionable

WR Justin Robinson - questionable


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 3-3 career, 3-3 at Mississippi State

Western Michigan

Lance Taylor: 2-3 career, 2-3 at Western Michigan


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260

Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Deonte Anderson

RS Sophomore

6'3"

260

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

200

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

DeCarlos Nicholson

Senior

6'3"

195
Projected Western Michigan Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Michael Shanahan

RS Senior

6'5"

320

LG

Trevor Campbell

RS Senior

6'3"

315

C

Jacob Gideon

Junior

6'2"

295

RG

Addison West

RS Junior

6'3"

302

RT

Ted Kushi

5th year

6'7"

305

QB

Treyson Bourguet

RS Freshman

6'2"

215

RB

Jalen Buckley

RS Freshman

5'11"

210

WR

Malique Dieudonne

RS Sophomore

6'0"

170

WR

Anthony Sambucci

Junior

6'1"

190

WR

Kenneth Womack

Sophomore

5'11"

180

TE

Blake Bosma

RS Sophomore

6'3"

230
Projected Western Michigan Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Corey Walker

RS Sophomore

6'5"

270

DT

Tyson Lee

RS Sophomore

6'2"

270

NT

Mason Nelson

RS Sophomore

6'1"

310

DE

Marshawn Kneeland

RS Junior

6'3"

275

LB

Damari Roberson

RS Junior

6'1"

205

LB

Boone Bonnema

RS Junior

6'3"

235

LB

Jacob Wahlberg

RS Junior

6'4"

235

LB

Donald Willis

RS Junior

6'2"

220

CB

Keni-H Lovely

RS Senior

5'10"

176

S

Aaron Wofford

RS Sophomore

5'11"

170

S

Tate Hallock

Senior

6'4"

210

CB

DaShon Bussell

RS Senior

6'1"

185
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Western Michigan

28.0

Points Per Game

25.0

218.0

Passing Yards Per Game

200.8

144.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

184.4

59.9

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

69.7

64.8

PFF Run Blocking Grade

72.7

29.8

Points Allowed Per Game

35.8

256.8

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

250.0

134.8

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

155.0

14

Sacks

15

30

Tackles For Loss

31

4

Interceptions

4

12

Passes Defended

18

6

Forced Fumbles

5
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Western Michigan

Will Rogers (1,086)

Passing Yards

Treyson Bourguet (676)

Will Rogers (7)

Passing Touchdowns

Treyson Bourguet (4)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

Jack Salopek (2)

Jo'quavious Marks (420)

Rushing Yards

Jalen Buckley (557)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Jalen Buckley (5)

Tulu Griffin (25)

Receptions

Kenneth Womack (18)

Tulu Griffin (409)

Receiving Yards

Anthony Sambucci (207)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Anthony Sambucci (4)

Jett Johnson (59)

Tackles

Tate Hallock (38)

Jett Johnson (6.0)

Tackles For Loss

Mason Nelson (4.0)

Jett Johnson (4.0)

Sacks

Mason Nelson and Donald Willis (3.0)

Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions

Tate Hallock (2)

Marcus Banks (3)

Passes Defended

Tate Hallock, Keni-H Lovely, and Aaron Wofford (3)

Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)

Forced Fumbles

Keni-H Lovely (3)

