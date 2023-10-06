TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan
Mississippi State (2-3) vs. Western Michigan (2-3)
When: Saturday October 7th at 11 a.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
TV: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Lowell Gilindo
Analyst: Derek Mason
Sideline: Taylor Davis
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Mississippi State -20.5, O/U 56.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
S Ja'Kobi Albert- out for season
DL Trevion Williams - out for season
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DE De'Monte Russell - questionable
WR Justin Robinson - questionable
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 3-3 career, 3-3 at Mississippi State
Western Michigan
Lance Taylor: 2-3 career, 2-3 at Western Michigan
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
260
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
200
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
320
|
LG
|
RS Senior
|
6'3"
|
315
|
C
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
295
|
RG
|
RS Junior
|
6'3"
|
302
|
RT
|
5th year
|
6'7"
|
305
|
QB
|
RS Freshman
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
RS Freshman
|
5'11"
|
210
|
WR
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'0"
|
170
|
WR
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
190
|
WR
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
180
|
TE
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
230
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
270
|
DT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
270
|
NT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
310
|
DE
|
RS Junior
|
6'3"
|
275
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'1"
|
205
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'3"
|
235
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
235
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'2"
|
220
|
CB
|
RS Senior
|
5'10"
|
176
|
S
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
170
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
210
|
CB
|
RS Senior
|
6'1"
|
185
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Western Michigan
|
28.0
|
Points Per Game
|
25.0
|
218.0
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
200.8
|
144.6
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
184.4
|
59.9
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
69.7
|
64.8
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
72.7
|
29.8
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
35.8
|
256.8
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
250.0
|
134.8
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
155.0
|
14
|
Sacks
|
15
|
30
|
Tackles For Loss
|
31
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
4
|
12
|
Passes Defended
|
18
|
6
|
Forced Fumbles
|
5
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Western Michigan
|
Will Rogers (1,086)
|
Passing Yards
|
Treyson Bourguet (676)
|
Will Rogers (7)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Treyson Bourguet (4)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Jack Salopek (2)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (420)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Jalen Buckley (557)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Jalen Buckley (5)
|
Tulu Griffin (25)
|
Receptions
|
Kenneth Womack (18)
|
Tulu Griffin (409)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Anthony Sambucci (207)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Anthony Sambucci (4)
|
Jett Johnson (59)
|
Tackles
|
Tate Hallock (38)
|
Jett Johnson (6.0)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Mason Nelson (4.0)
|
Jett Johnson (4.0)
|
Sacks
|
Mason Nelson and Donald Willis (3.0)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Interceptions
|
Tate Hallock (2)
|
Marcus Banks (3)
|
Passes Defended
|
Tate Hallock, Keni-H Lovely, and Aaron Wofford (3)
|
Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Keni-H Lovely (3)
