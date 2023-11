Mississippi State (3-0) vs. Washington State (2-0)

When: Saturday November 18th at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network





Odds: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 132.5 (BetMGMG)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

F Jaquan Scott - questionable

F KeShawn Murphy- out

C Tolu Smith- out

Washington State:

N/A





Schedule to Date

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated UT Martin 87-63

Defeated North Alabama 81-54

Washington State:

Defeated Idaho 84-59

Defeated Prairie View A&M 83-65





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 167-57 career, 24-13 at Mississippi State

Washington State:

Kyle Smith: 235-183 career, 71-61 at Washington State