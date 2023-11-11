TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. UT Martin
Mississippi State (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-0)
When: Saturday November 11th at 4:00 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -21.5, O/U 141.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
G Shakeel Moore- out (violation of team rules)
F KeShawn Murphy- out (foot)
C Tolu Smith- out (foot)
UT Martin:
N/A
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 165-57 career, 22-13 at Mississippi State
UT Martin:
Ryan Ridder: 76-81 career, 28-36 at UT Martin
Last Game
Mississippi State: Defeated Arizona State 71-56
UT Martin: Defeated Champion Christian 104-76
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
Junior
|
6'4"
|
21.0
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
9.0
|
Senior
|
6'7"
|
8.0
|
1.0
|
9.0
|
Graduate
|
6'10"
|
13.0
|
1.0
|
9.0
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Jordan Sears
|
Junior
|
5'11"
|
14.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
G Desmond Williams
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
2..0
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
G Jacob Crews
|
Junior
|
6'8"
|
15.0
|
2.0
|
5.0
|
F Issa Muhammad
|
Senior
|
6'9"
|
15.0
|
2.0
|
7.0
|
F KK Curry
|
Senior
|
6'6"
|
11.0
|
0.0
|
8.0
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|UT Martin
|
71.0
|
Points Per Game
|
104.0
|
40.0%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
50.6%
|
38.5%
|
3-point Percentage
|
34.5%
|
77.3%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
83.3%
|
33.0
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
42.0
|
11.0
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
15.0
|
15.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
18.0
|
56.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
76.0
|
32.1%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
36.7%
|
23.8%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
39.5%
|
10.0
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
21.0
|
3.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.0
