Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. UT Martin

Photo:
Photo: (Mike Mattina - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-0)

When: Saturday November 11th at 4:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -21.5, O/U 141.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore- out (violation of team rules)

F KeShawn Murphy- out (foot)

C Tolu Smith- out (foot)

UT Martin:

N/A


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 165-57 career, 22-13 at Mississippi State

UT Martin:

Ryan Ridder: 76-81 career, 28-36 at UT Martin


Last Game

Mississippi State: Defeated Arizona State 71-56

UT Martin: Defeated Champion Christian 104-76

Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player Year Height Points Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

Graduate

6'2"

10.0

2.0

0.0

G Trey Fort

Junior

6'4"

21.0

1.0

2.0

F D.J. Jeffries

Graduate

6'7"

1.0

2.0

9.0

F Cameron Matthews

Senior

6'7"

8.0

1.0

9.0

C Jimmy Bell

Graduate

6'10"

13.0

1.0

9.0
Projected UT Martin Starters 
Player Year Height Points Assists Rebounds

G Jordan Sears

Junior

5'11"

14.0

5.0

5.0

G Desmond Williams

Senior

6'1"

2..0

3.0

2.0

G Jacob Crews

Junior

6'8"

15.0

2.0

5.0

F Issa Muhammad

Senior

6'9"

15.0

2.0

7.0

F KK Curry

Senior

6'6"

11.0

0.0

8.0
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat UT Martin

71.0

Points Per Game

104.0

40.0%

Field Goal Percentage

50.6%

38.5%

3-point Percentage

34.5%

77.3%

Free Throw Percentage

83.3%

33.0

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

42.0

11.0

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

15.0

15.0

Turnovers Per Game

18.0

56.0

Points Allowed Per Game

76.0

32.1%

Field Goal Percentage Against

36.7%

23.8%

3-Point Percentage Against

39.5%

10.0

Turnovers Created Per Game

21.0

3.0

Blocks Per Game

2.0

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!

- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!

- Talk about it on the Dawg Pound Message Board!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement