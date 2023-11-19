Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Northwestern

UNCASVILLE, CT - November 18, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Dashawn "Rams" Davis (#10) during the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament game between the Washington State Cougars and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
UNCASVILLE, CT - November 18, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Dashawn "Rams" Davis (#10) during the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament game between the Washington State Cougars and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Mike Mattina - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (4-0) vs. Northwestern (4-0)

When: Sunday November 19th at 12 p.m. CST

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 129.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

F Jaquan Scott - questionable

F KeShawn Murphy- out

C Tolu Smith- out

Northwestern:

N/A


Schedule to Date

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated UT Martin 87-63

Defeated North Alabama 81-54

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Northwestern:

Defeated Binghamton 72-61

Defeated Dayton 71-66

Defeated Western Michigan 63-59

Defeated Rhode Island 72-61


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 168-57 career, 25-13 at Mississippi State

Northwestern

Chris Collins: 159-162 career, 159-162 at Northwestern

Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

8.8

3.5

1.0

G Trey Fort

6’4”

Junior

10.8

0.5

2.8

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

4.5

1.3

6.0

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

9.8

2.3

6.5

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

11.3

1.0

10.8
Projected Northwestern Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Boo Buie

6’2”

Graduate

19.8

2.8

2.0

G Ty Berry

6’6”

Senior

7.3

0.3

2.5

G Ryan Langborg

6’4”

Graduate

11.8

2.0

2.3

G Brooks Barnhizer

6’6”

Junior

17.3

2.5

9.8

C Matthew Nicholson

7'0”

Senior

4.3

3.0

3.5
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Northwestern 

78.8

Points Per Game

69.5

43.1%

Field Goal Percentage

44.4%

31.8%

3-point Percentage

31.2%

77.3%

Free Throw Percentage

79.4%

32.3

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

19.0

11.3

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

11.8

12.3

Turnovers Per Game

9.3

59.3

Points Allowed Per Game

61.8

35.0%

Field Goal Percentage Against

43.3%

22.9%

3-Point Percentage Against

38.9%

13.3

Turnovers Created Per Game

16.3

4.5

Blocks Per Game

4.3

+20.59 (#18)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

+12.53 (#55)

109.6 (#51)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

110.4 (#45)

89.0 (#5)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

97.8 (#72)

