TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Northwestern
Mississippi State (4-0) vs. Northwestern (4-0)
When: Sunday November 19th at 12 p.m. CST
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -2.5, O/U 129.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
F Jaquan Scott - questionable
F KeShawn Murphy- out
C Tolu Smith- out
Northwestern:
N/A
Schedule to Date
Mississippi State:
Defeated Arizona State 71-56
Defeated UT Martin 87-63
Defeated North Alabama 81-54
Defeated Washington State 76-64
Northwestern:
Defeated Binghamton 72-61
Defeated Dayton 71-66
Defeated Western Michigan 63-59
Defeated Rhode Island 72-61
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 168-57 career, 25-13 at Mississippi State
Northwestern
Chris Collins: 159-162 career, 159-162 at Northwestern
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
8.8
|
3.5
|
1.0
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
10.8
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
4.5
|
1.3
|
6.0
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
9.8
|
2.3
|
6.5
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
11.3
|
1.0
|
10.8
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Boo Buie
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
19.8
|
2.8
|
2.0
|
G Ty Berry
|
6’6”
|
Senior
|
7.3
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
6’4”
|
Graduate
|
11.8
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
6’6”
|
Junior
|
17.3
|
2.5
|
9.8
|
7'0”
|
Senior
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
3.5
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Northwestern
|
78.8
|
Points Per Game
|
69.5
|
43.1%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44.4%
|
31.8%
|
3-point Percentage
|
31.2%
|
77.3%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
79.4%
|
32.3
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
19.0
|
11.3
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.8
|
12.3
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
9.3
|
59.3
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
61.8
|
35.0%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
43.3%
|
22.9%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
38.9%
|
13.3
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
16.3
|
4.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.3
|
+20.59 (#18)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
+12.53 (#55)
|
109.6 (#51)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
110.4 (#45)
|
89.0 (#5)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
97.8 (#72)
