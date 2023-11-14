TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. North Alabama
Mississippi State (2-0) vs North Alabama (2-0)
When: Wednesday November 14th at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -19, O/U 138.5 (Caesar’s)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
G Shakeel Moore - questionable (suspension)
F KeShawn Murphy- out (foot)
C Tolu Smith- out (foot)
North Alabama:
N/A
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 166-57 career, 23-13 at Mississippi State
North Alabama:
Tony Pujol: 65-86 career, 65-86 at North Alabama
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
9.5
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
G Trey Fort
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
16.0
|
1.0
|
2.5
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
7.5
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
6.5
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
10.0
|
1.0
|
10.5
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Jacari Lane
|
6’0”
|
Sophomore
|
10.0
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
G K.J. Johnson
|
6’3”
|
Senior
|
15.5
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
G Will Soucie
|
6’6”
|
Junior
|
5.5
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
F Tim SmithJr.
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
11.0
|
1.5
|
8.5
|
F Damian Forrest
|
6’9”
|
Senior
|
8.5
|
1.0
|
10.5
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|North Alabama
|
79.0
|
Points Per Game
|
88.0
|
40.5%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
48.0%
|
35.4%
|
3-point Percentage
|
41.3%
|
77.1%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
78.0%
|
32.5
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
30.5
|
12.0
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
13.0
|
12.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
12.0
|
59.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
63.5
|
32.8%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
33.6%
|
17.4%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
26.3%
|
10.5
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
14.5
|
6.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.5
