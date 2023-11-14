Advertisement
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. North Alabama

STARKVILLE, MS - November 11, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Trey Fort (#11) during the game between the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. (Photo: Ivy Rose Ball - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (2-0) vs North Alabama (2-0)

When: Wednesday November 14th at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -19, O/U 138.5 (Caesar’s)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore - questionable (suspension)

F KeShawn Murphy- out (foot)

C Tolu Smith- out (foot)

North Alabama:

N/A


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 166-57 career, 23-13 at Mississippi State

North Alabama:

Tony Pujol: 65-86 career, 65-86 at North Alabama

Table Name
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

9.5

3.0

1.0

G Trey Fort

6’4”

Junior

16.0

1.0

2.5

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

2.5

2.5

7.5

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

10.0

2.0

6.5

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

10.0

1.0

10.5
Projected North Alabama Starters 
Player  Height  Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Jacari Lane

6’0”

Sophomore

10.0

2.5

2.5

G K.J. Johnson

6’3”

Senior

15.5

1.0

0.5

G Will Soucie

6’6”

Junior

5.5

2.5

3.0

F Tim SmithJr.

6’7”

Senior

11.0

1.5

8.5

F Damian Forrest

6’9”

Senior

8.5

1.0

10.5
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat North Alabama 

79.0

Points Per Game

88.0

40.5%

Field Goal Percentage

48.0%

35.4%

3-point Percentage

41.3%

77.1%

Free Throw Percentage

78.0%

32.5

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

30.5

12.0

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

13.0

12.0

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

59.5

Points Allowed Per Game

63.5

32.8%

Field Goal Percentage Against

33.6%

17.4%

3-Point Percentage Against

26.3%

10.5

Turnovers Created Per Game

14.5

6.0

Blocks Per Game

2.5

