TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. LSU

STARKVILLE, MS - September 09, 2023 - Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Cole Smith (#57) and Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers (#2) before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs .
STARKVILLE, MS - September 09, 2023 - Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Cole Smith (#57) and Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers (#2) before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs . (Jaden Powell - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (2-0) vs. #14 LSU (1-1)

When: 11 a.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore

Analyst: Jesse Palmer

Sideline: Katie George

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: LSU -9.5, O/U 54 (Bet MGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

S Ja'Kobi Albert (out for season)

DL Kalvin Dinkins (out)

S Hunter Washington (questionable)

LSU:

TE Mason Taylor (questionable)

LB Omar Speights (doubtful)


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 3-0 career, 3-0 at Mississippi State

LSU:

Brian Kelly: 177-67 career, 11-5 at LSU

Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260

Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

DeShawn Page

Senior

6'2"

235

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Hunter Washington

RS Sophomore

5'11"

190

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

Esaias Furdge

Graduate

6'0"

185
Projected LSU Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Will Campbell

Sophomore

6'6"

325

LG

Garrett Dellinger

Junior

6'5"

325

C

Charles Turner III

RS Senior

6'4"

300

RG

Miles Frazier

Junior

6'6"

335

RT

Emery Jones

Sophomore

6'6"

315

QB

Jayden Daniels

Senior

6'4"

210

RB

Logan Diggs

Junior

6'1"

215

WR-X

Brian Thomas Jr.

Junior

6'4"

205

WR-Z

Malik Nabers

Junior

6'0"

200

WR-Y

Kyren Lacy

Senior

6'2"

215

TE

Mason Taylor

Sophomore

6'6"

255
Projected LSU Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Sai'vion Jones

Junior

6'6"

280

DT

Mekhi Wingo

Junior

6'1"

295

DT

Maason Smith

RS Sophomore

6'6"

315

JACK

Ovie Oghoufo

RS Senior

6'4"

250

WILL

Greg Penn III

Junior

6'2"

235

MIKE

Harold Perkins

Sophomore

6'1"

220

CB

Zy Alexander

Junior

6'2"

188

S

Major Burns

Junior

6'2"

193

S

Greg Brooks

RS Senior

5'10"

187

CB

Denver Harris

Sophomore

6'0"

190
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat LSU

39.5

Points Per Game

48

194.5

Passing Yards Per Game

333

221.5

Rushing Yards Per Game

207.5

62.0

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

68.4

70.7

PFF Run Blocking Grade

79.2

15.5

Points Allowed Per Game

27.5

232.5

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

258

87

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

149

4

Sacks

1

12

Tackles For Loss

8

4

Interceptions

2

10

Passes Defended

8

4

Forced Fumbles

0
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Arizona

Will Rogers (389)

Passing Yards

Jayden Daniels (615)

Will Rogers (5)

Passing Touchdowns

Jayden Daniels (6)

N/A

Passing Interceptions

Jayden Daniels (1)

Jo'quavious Marks (250)

Rushing Yards

Logan Diggs (115)

Jo'quavious Marks (3)

Rushing Touchdowns

Kaleb Jackson and Noah Cain (2)

Tulu Griffin (9)

Receptions

Brian Thomas Jr. (13)

Tulu Griffin (116)

Receiving Yards

Brian Thomas Jr. (220)

Tulu Griffin (2)

Receiving Touchdowns

Brian Thomas Jr. (3)

Bookie Watson (18)

Tackles

Zy Alexander and Major Burns (13)

Jett Johnson (3.0)

Tackles For Loss

Jordan Jefferson (2.0)

Jett Johnson (2.0)

Sacks

Jordan Jefferson (1.0)

Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions

Duce Chestnut and Greg Penn (1)

Bookie Watson, Marcus Banks, and Deonte Anderson (2)

Passes Defended

Harold Perkins, Zy Alexander, and Greg Brooks (2)

Jett Johnson (2)

Forced Fumbles

N/A

