TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. LSU
Mississippi State (2-0) vs. #14 LSU (1-1)
When: 11 a.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline: Katie George
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: LSU -9.5, O/U 54 (Bet MGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
S Ja'Kobi Albert (out for season)
DL Kalvin Dinkins (out)
S Hunter Washington (questionable)
LSU:
TE Mason Taylor (questionable)
LB Omar Speights (doubtful)
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 3-0 career, 3-0 at Mississippi State
LSU:
Brian Kelly: 177-67 career, 11-5 at LSU
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
235
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
RS Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
185
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
325
|
LG
|
Junior
|
6'5"
|
325
|
C
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
300
|
RG
|
Junior
|
6'6"
|
335
|
RT
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
210
|
RB
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
215
|
WR-X
|
Junior
|
6'4"
|
205
|
WR-Z
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
200
|
WR-Y
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
TE
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
255
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Junior
|
6'6"
|
280
|
DT
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
295
|
DT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
315
|
JACK
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
250
|
WILL
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
235
|
MIKE
|
Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
220
|
CB
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
188
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
193
|
S
|
RS Senior
|
5'10"
|
187
|
CB
|
Sophomore
|
6'0"
|
190
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|LSU
|
39.5
|
Points Per Game
|
48
|
194.5
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
333
|
221.5
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
207.5
|
62.0
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
68.4
|
70.7
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
79.2
|
15.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
27.5
|
232.5
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
258
|
87
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
149
|
4
|
Sacks
|
1
|
12
|
Tackles For Loss
|
8
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
2
|
10
|
Passes Defended
|
8
|
4
|
Forced Fumbles
|
0
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arizona
|
Will Rogers (389)
|
Passing Yards
|
Jayden Daniels (615)
|
Will Rogers (5)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Jayden Daniels (6)
|
N/A
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Jayden Daniels (1)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (250)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Logan Diggs (115)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (3)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Kaleb Jackson and Noah Cain (2)
|
Tulu Griffin (9)
|
Receptions
|
Brian Thomas Jr. (13)
|
Tulu Griffin (116)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Brian Thomas Jr. (220)
|
Tulu Griffin (2)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Brian Thomas Jr. (3)
|
Bookie Watson (18)
|
Tackles
|
Zy Alexander and Major Burns (13)
|
Jett Johnson (3.0)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Jordan Jefferson (2.0)
|
Jett Johnson (2.0)
|
Sacks
|
Jordan Jefferson (1.0)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Interceptions
|
Duce Chestnut and Greg Penn (1)
|
Bookie Watson, Marcus Banks, and Deonte Anderson (2)
|
Passes Defended
|
Harold Perkins, Zy Alexander, and Greg Brooks (2)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
N/A
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!
- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!