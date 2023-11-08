TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arizona State
Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Arizona State (0-0)
When: Wednesday November 8th at 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill. (Barstool Invitational)
TV: Barstool TV
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -3.5, O/U 129.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
G Shakeel Moore - out (violation of team rules)
F KeShawn Murphy - out (foot)
C Tolu Smith - out (foot)
Arizona State:
G Adam Miller - out (awaiting waiver decision)
F Alonzo Gaffney - out (ankle)
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 164-57 career, 21-13 at Mississippi State
Arizona State:
Bobby Hurley: 183-133 career, 141-113 at Arizona State
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
20.2 (at Marshall)
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
8.7
|
3.5
|
1.9
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
8.8
|
1.8
|
6.4
|
Senior
|
6'7"
|
6.9
|
2.3
|
5.6
|
Graduate
|
6'10"
|
4.8 (at West Virginia)
|
0.5
|
5.2
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
Junior
|
6'1"
|
9.7
|
4.3
|
4.1
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
18.9 (at Manhattan in 2021-22)
|
4.5
|
3.2
|
Junior
|
6'6"
|
4.9
|
1.5
|
2.8
|
Sophomore
|
6'8"
|
5.9 (at Louisville)
|
0.8
|
1.9
|
Sophomore
|
7'0"
|
1.4 (at LSU)
|
0.2
|
2.2
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arizona State
|
21-13
|
Record
|
23-13
|
65.7
|
Points Per Game
|
71.1
|
42.1%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
42.1%
|
26.6%
|
3-point Percentage
|
32.2%
|
64.7%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
68.9%
|
24.9
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
25.6
|
12.9
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.0
|
12.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.7
|
61.0
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
68.0
|
39.4%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
39.9%
|
31.1%
|
3-Ppint Percentage Against
|
34.1%
|
14.3
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
14.0
|
3.4
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.7
