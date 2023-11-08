Advertisement
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arizona State

Mississippi State defeated Akron in last season's Barstool Invitational. (Photo: MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Arizona State (0-0)

When: Wednesday November 8th at 8:30 p.m. CST

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill. (Barstool Invitational)

TV: Barstool TV

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -3.5, O/U 129.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore - out (violation of team rules)

F KeShawn Murphy - out (foot)

C Tolu Smith - out (foot)

Arizona State:

G Adam Miller - out (awaiting waiver decision)

F Alonzo Gaffney - out (ankle)


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 164-57 career, 21-13 at Mississippi State

Arizona State:

Bobby Hurley: 183-133 career, 141-113 at Arizona State

Projected Mississippi State Starters (2022-23 stats)
Player Year Height Points  Assists Rebounds 

G Andrew Taylor

Graduate

6'3"

20.2 (at Marshall)

4.7

4.7

G Dashawn Davis

Graduate

6'2"

8.7

3.5

1.9

F D.J. Jeffries

Graduate

6'7"

8.8

1.8

6.4

F Cameron Matthews

Senior

6'7"

6.9

2.3

5.6

C Jimmy Bell

Graduate

6'10"

4.8 (at West Virginia)

0.5

5.2
Projected Arizona State Starters (2022-23 stats)
Player Year Height Points Assists  Rebounds 

G Frankie Collins

Junior

6'1"

9.7

4.3

4.1

G Jose Perez

Graduate

6'5"

18.9 (at Manhattan in 2021-22)

4.5

3.2

F Jamiya Neal

Junior

6'6"

4.9

1.5

2.8

F Kamari Lands

Sophomore

6'8"

5.9 (at Louisville)

0.8

1.9

C Shawn Phillips

Sophomore

7'0"

1.4 (at LSU)

0.2

2.2
2022-23 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Arizona State

21-13

Record

23-13

65.7

Points Per Game

71.1

42.1%

Field Goal Percentage

42.1%

26.6%

3-point Percentage

32.2%

64.7%

Free Throw Percentage

68.9%

24.9

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

25.6

12.9

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

11.0

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

11.7

61.0

Points Allowed Per Game

68.0

39.4%

Field Goal Percentage Against

39.9%

31.1%

3-Ppint Percentage Against

34.1%

14.3

Turnovers Created Per Game

14.0

3.4

Blocks Per Game

4.7

--------------------------------------------------------------

