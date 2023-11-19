Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State at Belmont

STARKVILLE, MS - November 15, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Lauren Park-Lane (#3) during the game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.
STARKVILLE, MS - November 15, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard Lauren Park-Lane (#3) during the game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. (Photo: Jaden Powell - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (4-0) vs. Belmont (2-1)

When: Sunday November 19th at 2 p.m. CST

Where: Curb Event Center Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

F Ramani Parker - out for season

Belmont:

N/A


Schedule to Date

Mississippi State:

Defeated Alcorn State 77-42

Defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-46

Defeated Jacksonville State 84-45

Defeated New Orleans 87-26

Belmont:

Lost to Missouri 72-61

Defeated Georgia 76-50

Defeated Wichita State 75-67


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Sam Purcell: 26-11 career, 26-11 at Mississippi State

Belmont:

Bart Brooks: 148-47 career, 148-47 at Belmont


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Lauren Park-Lane

5'3”

Graduate

6.5

4.3

2.8

G JerKaila Jordan

5'9"

Senior

19.8

2.5

7.8

F Debreasha Powe

6’1”

Sophomore

9.8

1.3

5.5

F Erynn Barnum

6’2”

Graduate

7.3

2.0

7.0

C Jessika Carter

6’5”

Graduate

12.3

0.5

8.3
Projected Belmont Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Tuti Jones

5'7”

RS Junior

7.3

4.0

3.3

G Jailyn Banks

5'9"

Freshman

16.0

4.0

6.3

G Kilyn McGuff

6’0”

Junior

10.3

2.3

6.0

F Tessa Miller

6’2”

Junior

16.0

1.3

9.0

F Kendal Cheesman

6’2”

Junior

14.0

0.3

6.3
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Belmont

78.8

Points Per Game

70.7

47.0%

Field Goal Percentage

38.9%

23.7%

3-point Percentage

28.9%

75.0%

Free Throw Percentage

68.4%

36.5

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

29.0

16.0

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.0

15,3

Turnovers Per Game

17.0

39.8

Points Allowed Per Game

63.0

26.9%

Field Goal Percentage Against

38.7%

19.5%

3-Point Percentage Against

19.7%

17.5

Turnovers Created Per Game

16.0

7.5

Blocks Per Game

4.3

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!

- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!

- Talk about it on the Dawg Pound Message Board!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement