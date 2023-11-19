TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State at Belmont
Mississippi State (4-0) vs. Belmont (2-1)
When: Sunday November 19th at 2 p.m. CST
Where: Curb Event Center Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
F Ramani Parker - out for season
Belmont:
N/A
Schedule to Date
Mississippi State:
Defeated Alcorn State 77-42
Defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-46
Defeated Jacksonville State 84-45
Defeated New Orleans 87-26
Belmont:
Lost to Missouri 72-61
Defeated Georgia 76-50
Defeated Wichita State 75-67
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Sam Purcell: 26-11 career, 26-11 at Mississippi State
Belmont:
Bart Brooks: 148-47 career, 148-47 at Belmont
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Lauren Park-Lane
|
5'3”
|
Graduate
|
6.5
|
4.3
|
2.8
|
G JerKaila Jordan
|
5'9"
|
Senior
|
19.8
|
2.5
|
7.8
|
F Debreasha Powe
|
6’1”
|
Sophomore
|
9.8
|
1.3
|
5.5
|
F Erynn Barnum
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
7.3
|
2.0
|
7.0
|
C Jessika Carter
|
6’5”
|
Graduate
|
12.3
|
0.5
|
8.3
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Tuti Jones
|
5'7”
|
RS Junior
|
7.3
|
4.0
|
3.3
|
G Jailyn Banks
|
5'9"
|
Freshman
|
16.0
|
4.0
|
6.3
|
G Kilyn McGuff
|
6’0”
|
Junior
|
10.3
|
2.3
|
6.0
|
F Tessa Miller
|
6’2”
|
Junior
|
16.0
|
1.3
|
9.0
|
F Kendal Cheesman
|
6’2”
|
Junior
|
14.0
|
0.3
|
6.3
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Belmont
|
78.8
|
Points Per Game
|
70.7
|
47.0%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
38.9%
|
23.7%
|
3-point Percentage
|
28.9%
|
75.0%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
68.4%
|
36.5
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
29.0
|
16.0
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.0
|
15,3
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
17.0
|
39.8
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
63.0
|
26.9%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
38.7%
|
19.5%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
19.7%
|
17.5
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
16.0
|
7.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.3
