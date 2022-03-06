Tulane Takes Series from Mississippi State in 5-4 Victory

New Orleans, LA- Tulane edged out a 5-4 victory to take the series from Mississippi State. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 6-6 on the season.

The Tulane offense got the Bulldog starter, Cade Smith, early. Right fielder Ethan Groff who seemingly dominated the Bulldogs all weekend, led off with a single and two more singles by designated hitter Gavin Schulz and 1st baseman Brady Marget gave the Green Wave an early 1-0 lead.

The Green Wave struck again in the second inning as 2nd baseman Chase Engelhard led off with a double. After getting moved to third base on a groundout, Engelhard scored on a wild pitch by Cade Smith.

Tulane starter Michael Massey shut the Bulldogs out for the first four innings, but they finally got on the board in the fifth. Catcher Logan Tanner led off with a single, and freshman Aaron Downs hit a double. Walks from 2nd baseman R.J. Yeager and shortstop Tanner Leggett gave the Bulldogs a run, but Tulane got it right back in the bottom of the frame. Ethan Groff continued to stay hot, leading off the fifth with a homer to left off of Cade Smith to put the Green Wave up 3-1.

Bulldog designated hitter Hunter Hines responded with a homer of his own with a missile over the right-field wall. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases behind two walks and a single from right fielder Kellum Clark, and that would be it for Michael Massey. Tulane brought in Clifton Slagel, and Centerfielder Brad Cumbest tied it up with a sac fly, but that was all they got.