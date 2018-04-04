The 6-foot-2 200-pound running back from Destrehan, La picked MSU over offers from Georgia, Auburn and Kansas among others.

Rivals ranks Torbor as a three-star running back with a 5.6 rating. He's considered the No. 44 back in the country and No. 21 overall player in the state of Louisiana for the class of 2019. On the college level Torbor projects as a receiver on the next level and has received interest on the defensive side of the ball as well, which says a lot about his versatility.

BulldogBlitz.com will have more on Torbor soon.