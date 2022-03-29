Destrehan, La.- Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is very picky about his quarterbacks to run his Air Raid system and one of his top targets for the 2023 class is Brock Glenn from Memphis who spent Saturday in Starkville before heading down to New Orleans for the RIvals Camp. Bulldog Blitz caught up with Glenn at the camp to get the scoop on his visit to Starkville and his recruitment.