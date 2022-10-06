It was a successful weekend in the Magnolia State as the calendar flipped to October. Mississippi State defeated No. 17 Texas A&M at home, while Ole Miss knocked off No. 7 Kentucky in a last-second SEC thriller. Both SEC West programs hosted a number of top prospects. The early returns are positive for both Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin. *****

2024 three-star QB Trey Petty on Ole Miss win over Kentucky: "It was pretty lit honestly."

2024 defensive end Jamonta Waller on the Ole Miss win over Kentucky: "It was great. The fans, the coaches, everything. And the game winning sack topped it off!"

2025 four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham on the Mississippi State win over Texas A&M: "It was amazing. Them cowbells, I loved hearing them ring all day yesterday. And the receivers' performance. I had learned a lot of technique from watching them play."

2025 quarterback Deuce Knight on the Mississippi State win over Texas A&M: "(The game) was good. It's always a good time up there. The coaches show a lot of love. The fans show a lot of love. The atmosphere is crazy with the cowbells and stuff and it was a big win for them. I always like to go up there because of the atmosphere. It’s crazy with the cowbells. Your head is ringing the whole time."

2024 four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry on the Mississippi State win over Texas A&M: "The atmosphere was on fire."