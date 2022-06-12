Top 40 Guard Dior Johnson is Down to Three

Now back on the market, Johnson has announced a top 3 of Pittsburgh , Mississippi State , and Washington State , and has set an official visit to Mississippi State for Tuesday, June 14th.

The 6-foot-3 guard previously had a Top 5 of Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Kentucky, and the NBL (Australia) and committed to the Ducks last June. Johnson signed his letter of intent to Oregon in November, and his recruiting process has been quiet ever since. With Oregon returning point guard Will Richardson who withdrew from the NBA Draft and bringing in transfers Jermaine Couisnard from South Carolina and Keeshawn Barthelemy from Colorado, things may have changed for Johnson.

The New York native initially committed to Syracuse during February of his sophomore year but would back off that pledge nine months later.

Johnson is ranked the 38th best player and the 7th best point guard in the 2022 Rivals150 rankings.