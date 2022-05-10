COPPELL, TX- Rivals 100 linebacker Payton Pierce wanted to be a part of the Rivals Camp in Dallas, but an injured ankle had him on the sideline watching the action on a mobility scooter. Pierce won't be down for long and the Lovejoy HS standout has been busy despite being sidelined working on his recruitment as the top inside linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He spoke with Bulldog Blitz about his recruitment and where things stand.