The puzzle is complete.

Mississippi State got some exciting news Sunday when All-SEC First Team center Tolu Smith announced he’d be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to the Bulldogs for his final season of eligibility. Smith declared for the Draft on April 2nd but did not sign with an agent allowing him to pull out before the May 31st deadline.

The Bay St. Louis, Mississippi native has been a key part of the Mississippi State program over the past three seasons with 84 starts in 85 games. He’s averaged 14.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds during his Bulldog career, improving his scoring output each season. Smith spent his true freshman season at Western Kentucky under former MSU head coach Rick Stansbury before transferring to Mississippi State and sitting out the 2019-20 season due to the transfer rules at the time.

Smith was the centerpiece of a Mississippi State team that reached the NCAA Tournament in year one under Chris Jans. The 6’11” center was the only Bulldog to average double figures during the 2022-23 season, leading the team with 15.8 points per game. He finished second in the SEC with 8.5 rebounds per game, behind only Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Smith excelled on the offensive glass, hauling in 3.6 offensive rebounds, also second in the SEC. He helped anchor a Mississippi State team that ranked 14th in the country with a 35.5% offensive rebound rate according to KenPom, and Smith’s 14.7% offensive rebound rate ranked 25th nationally.

The 245-pound senior was dominant in the low post, leading the SEC with a 57.2% field goal percentage, and according to KenPom, he ranked fifth in college basketball with 7.5 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Smith did not attempt a three-pointer and made 58.8% of his free throws while tacking on 0.6 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 turnovers per game.

Smith's return caps off an exciting offseason for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs picked up two players in the transfer portal in Marshall point guard Andrew Taylor and West Virginia center Jimmy Bell. In addition to Smith, Mississippi State's other four starters Shakeel Moore, Dashawn Davis, D.J. Jeffries, and Cameron Matthews are expected to return.

Jans brings in an impressive recruiting class with the top two junior college prospects in the nation in shooting guard Trey Fort and power forward Jaquan Scott. From the High School ranks, Mississippi State signed four-star point guard Josh Hubbard, three-star wing Adrian Myers, and three-star center Gai Chol.

Mississippi State currently sits at 14 scholarship players with Smith returning, so there will need to be one player to leave the team for the Bulldogs to match the NCAA's scholarship limit.