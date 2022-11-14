After a 3-0 start to the Chris Jans era, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith's performance was met with high regard as he was named the first SEC Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season.

The 6'11" center averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the opening week as he led his Bulldogs to three consecutive double-digit victories. It's the first time Smith has been given the honor in his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Smith put up a double-double in the season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 19 points and 11 rebounds. When the team traveled to Philadelphia, the Bay Saint Louis (Miss.) native took home the MVP of the Barstool Sports Invitational as he dominated Akron scoring 26 points with eight rebounds in the 73-54 victory.

Smith closed out his week with another game in doubles figures as he scored 10 points in a blowout 80-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and did so in only 20 minutes of action.

During the three-game stretch, Smith shot an SEC-leading 76.7% from the field and shot over 80% in two of the three games. Smith's 9.3 rebounds per game rank fourth in the SEC. Smith also owns 0.7 win shares which leads the SEC, and his player efficiency rating of 38.2 ranks 2nd.

"I'm just glad to be back," Smith said after the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi win. "I'm just really happy. Not because I had a good game, but just because I'm starting the season again. You know, just playing a full season and trying to play a full season is just a blessing, so I'm thankful."

Smith will look to continue his early season success Thursday as the Bulldogs will welcome South Dakota to Humphrey Coliseum.