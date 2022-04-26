Tolu Smith Is A "Bulldog For Life"

Mississippi State got some massive news regarding the 2022-23 roster as junior center Tolu Smith announced he would be returning next season.

"As many of you know, I've faced a lot of adversity and several trials and tribulations last season. I feel that God has put me through these things for times like now and for the times ahead. I've looked at it as an opportunity that has brought me closer to God. I feel like facing these obstacles has built me into the man that I am today."

"My family and I are very close. We have had many discussions and long talks about what the best decision for me would be. I's so grateful for my family's love and support."

"I'm so excited about coming back to Mississippi State and building a legacy. I want to be known as one of the greatest to ever come through the program that I'm loyal to. I'm a Bulldog for life."



"Coach (Chris) Jans and I hit it off from the start. He's gritty, and he's eager to coach our team. I love the passion and the drive he has because I feel like I have that same passion and drive. I'm excited to see what he brings to our program."

"I love Coach (Ben) Howland, and what he has done for me. I love what he did for our program and for the success that he had as a coach."

"I'm really excited for this season and look forward to seeing The Hump packed in maroon and white. I can't wait to get to work. Hail State," said Smith on Twitter.

Smith began his career at Western Kentucky where he spent one season before transferring to Mississippi State. After redshirting the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-11 big man had a breakout season averaging 12.6 points per game, and led the entire SEC in rebounding at 8.5 per game.

The Bay St. Louis, MS native battled injuries throughout this past season, missing the first four games of the season with a foot injury, and missed another nine games with another foot injury and a knee injury.

In the 21 games Smith played, Smith was the Bulldogs 2nd leading score at 14.2 points per game and 2nd leading rebounder with 6.5 per game. The 245 pound center had a fantastic stretch to close out the season, scoring 20+ points in four of the Bulldogs' final seven games, averaging 19 points through that span.

Newly hired head coach Chris Jans has already seen a lot of roster turnover losing eight players to the transfer portal, as well as All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar who has declared for the NBA draft and senior forward Garrison Brooks who has used up all of his eligibility, so bringing back one of the Bulldogs' key players is huge for putting a roster together for next season.