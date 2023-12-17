Starkville - Mississippi State has added two tight ends to the 2024 roster in brothers Justin Ball and Cameron Ball.

Justin, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, will have one season of eligibility remaining, while Cameron, a redshirt freshman from Buffalo, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Justin, a 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end, started all 12 games for Vanderbilt this season. He set career highs with 15 receptions, 131 yards and one touchdown and served as a team captain. In 2022, he hauled in six passes for 57 yards while appearing in 12 games.

After redshirting in 2022, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Cameron Ball appeared in ten games with six starts for Buffalo. On the season, he made eight receptions for 82 yards.

The Glenn Dale, Md. natives both played their high school football at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Justin was a two-star prospect in the 2019 class choosing Vanderbilt over multiple Ivy League offers. Cameron was a two-star prospect in the 2022 class, whose only offer was Buffalo.

At the tight end position, Mississippi State is set to return Antonio Harmon and Seydou Traore, would could also move to wide receiver, along with Jacarius Clayton. JaCorey Whitted is the lone tight end in the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class.

Mississippi State now has seven players in its transfer portal class. The complete list is posted below:

Baylor QB Blake Shapen

North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Texas C Ethan Miner

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders

Memphis DB Traveon Wright

Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball

Buffalo TE Cameron Ball