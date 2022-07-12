Three-star quarterback Chris Parson decommits from FSU Football

The Florida State football team has lost its longtime quarterback commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle as three-star prospect Chris Parson announced he was reopening his recruitment on social media early Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot Parson is currently rated as the nation's No. 19 quarterback per Rivals. He committed to FSU one year ago this month.

"Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid," Parson said in his post. "I wish Coach Norvell and the Seminoles the best going forward, but I am decommitting from Florida State and reopening my recruitment."