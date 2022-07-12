Three-star quarterback Chris Parson decommits from FSU Football
The Florida State football team has lost its longtime quarterback commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle as three-star prospect Chris Parson announced he was reopening his recruitment on social media early Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot Parson is currently rated as the nation's No. 19 quarterback per Rivals. He committed to FSU one year ago this month.
"Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid," Parson said in his post. "I wish Coach Norvell and the Seminoles the best going forward, but I am decommitting from Florida State and reopening my recruitment."
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
Parson was recently offered by Mississippi State and California and has been visiting other schools.
FSU, meanwhile, hosted quarterback Brock Glenn and Purdue commit Rickie Collins for official visits last month. Both are four-stars and the Seminoles are still a main factor in the hunt for Glenn.
FSU now has 10 total commitments for the 2023 recruiting class.
Stay connected with Warchant for more on this story.
-----------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
-------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board