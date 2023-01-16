"It feels great because you know it’s always been a dream of mine to play for my home state and at the power five level," said Sutton. "I made this decision because of the great relationship Coach (Zach) Arnett and I made recently. I got a great spill of how life was going to be like as a bulldog, and I love the thought of it. It's a great opportunity and it’s not so bad being closer to home either."

Three-star Vic Sutton from Madison Central HS (Madison, Miss) was recently committed to the University of Miami. Two days ago he changed his mind and decided he will be staying close to home.

Sutton is very good at extending plays when his offense is in trouble. He also has a big arm. Sutton also has a nice frame that can withstand a few blows when he needs to get extra yards with his feet. He definitely can give an offense an extra motivated boost from the pocket.

"I got a call from coach and he was basically saying there‘s no way they are gonna let talent sitting in their back yard go elsewhere. He told me he would love to have me as a bulldog. He offered me as a PWO with a great opportunity to earn a scholarship in the Qb room. Didn’t take much to win me over as this great opportunity presented itself. He loves my game and my ability to make things happen. He likes how I extend plays with my legs and my quick decision making. I am definitely excited to help Miss State become more balanced in the passing game as well as their running game. This is all just a huge blessing and I’m truly grateful."

Sutton is a very intelligent kid that already knows what he wants to do in life. He is also a player that loves the film room.

"I think adding Coach Barbay to the staff is a great addition. I’m excited to work with him. He had huge success last year and I have studied the film. I'm ready to work. I will be majoring in biology and mostly likely a minor in business."