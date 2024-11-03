Three-star LB JJ Bush sets a commitment date, names four finalists

Bush, a touted 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker out of Theodore (Ala.) High School in the Gulf Coast of Alabama, is set to lock in his college decision in just more than a month.

The three-star linebacker from Alabama will choose from Miami, Mississippi State, Virginia and Missouri, who have emerged as finalists for the edge defender over the course of his junior season.

Mississippi State is a team with plenty of buzz surrounding the 2026 linebacker and has hosted Bush on several occasions, including game-day visits as recently as last month when the Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M.

Bush is set to make his way to Missouri next weekend (November 9) for the first time. He also has a trip up to Ole Miss planned for November 29. He is also set to be on campus for the Iron Bowl at Alabama at month's end (November 30).