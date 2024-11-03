Three-star LB JJ Bush sets a commitment date, names four finalists

in other news
VIDEO: Bulldogs' Tuesday Pre-UMASS
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of UMASS.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Pre-UMASS
Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Monday, ahead of Mississippi State's game with UMASS.
MSU's Pro Football Focus Grades: Arkansas
How did Michael Van Buren and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss to Arkansas? We take a look at PFF's marks.
VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas
Coach Jeff Lebby discussed the Bulldogs' 58-25 loss to visiting Arkansas on Saturday.
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25
Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.
JJ Bush is nearing the finish line of his recruitment.
Bush, a touted 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker out of Theodore (Ala.) High School in the Gulf Coast of Alabama, is set to lock in his college decision in just more than a month.
Bush will make his college decision on December 17.
The three-star linebacker from Alabama will choose from Miami, Mississippi State, Virginia and Missouri, who have emerged as finalists for the edge defender over the course of his junior season.
Mississippi State is a team with plenty of buzz surrounding the 2026 linebacker and has hosted Bush on several occasions, including game-day visits as recently as last month when the Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M.
Bush is set to make his way to Missouri next weekend (November 9) for the first time. He also has a trip up to Ole Miss planned for November 29. He is also set to be on campus for the Iron Bowl at Alabama at month's end (November 30).
