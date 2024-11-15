Three-Star AJ Lewis on Board With State

Two days, now two commitments in the 2025 class for Mississippi State.

On Friday, it was Oak Grove (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Anson Lewis Jr. who gave his pledge to the Bulldogs. He joins East Mississippi CC defensive lineman Mason Clinton, who committed on Thursday.

Lewis chose Mississippi State out of 20 scholarship offers, including from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Houston.

He's the third wide receiver now in the Bulldogs' 2025 class, as he joins three-stars Davian Jackson and Ferzell Shepard. Lewis was recruited primarily by assistant coach Chad Bumphis.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Lewis' decision and what it means for Mississippi State.