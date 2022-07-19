Three Bulldogs, One signee selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

The MLB Draft has officially come to a close, and Day three saw three current Bulldogs and one signee hear their names called.

The fun began in the 12th round when KC Hunt was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates, followed by Jackson Fristoe being taken by the New York Yankees. The two righties were both members of Mississippi State's 2021 National Championship squad and will now get their shot at the next level if they choose to sign.

After four quiet rounds, Kamren James got his chance with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 16th. The junior has been a starter for the Bulldogs at 3rd base the past two seasons, but a move to the outfield could be in line for him at the next level. James' selection moves Mississippi State's grand total to seven players being drafted, as Landon Sims was taken 34th overall by the Diamondbacks, followed by Logan Tanner 55th by the Reds. The Orioles picked Preston Johnson in the seventh round, and Brad Cumbest got the call from the Rockies in the ninth.

Champagnat Catholic (FL) both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje became the second signee to be picked when the Brewers took him in the 18th round, but he quickly took to Twitter to say, "I'm honored of getting picked, but I'm still a bulldog!!" State will seemingly only lose out on one commit from the nation's sixth-ranked class by Perfect Game, as the Mets scooped up Rockwall-Heath (TX) shortstop Jett Williams with the 14th overall pick.