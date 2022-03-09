Texas Tech Forces a Split as Bulldog Bats Struggle

Biloxi, MS- A rough day at the plate on a rainy day forced the Bulldogs to drop the 2nd game of a two-game series to force a split with the #17 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sophomore Jackson Fristoe's struggles on the mound continued as he gave up five runs in 3.2 innings. He got in some trouble in the 2nd inning as he gave up a single to the leadoff man Cole Stilwell and proceeded to walk 2 Texas Tech hitters. With the bases loaded, Red Raider 3rd baseman Parker Kelly blasted a grand slam to left field, his 2nd of the series. Texas Tech centerfielder followed that up with a solo shot to right-center to put the Red Raiders up 5-0.

After surrendering a single and a walk, Fristoe was taken out with two outs in the fourth inning and replaced by lefty Cam Tullar. Tullar walked the first batter he faced to load the bases but battled out of it with a strikeout.

Tullar has really struggled to start the year, walking five batters in just 2.1 innings so far this season. Today, however, Tullar was a bright spot on a rough day for the Bulldogs, as he would pitch the next three innings without surrendering a baserunner. Tullar threw a career-high 3.1 innings in total and struck out five batters, also a career-high.

Texas Tech lefty Jamie Hitt gave the Mississippi State lineup a tough time, as he allowed no hits in his four innings on the mound. Texas Tech then turned to another lefty in Colin Clark, who shut the Bulldogs down in the fifth but would get minor damage off him in the sixth.

Bulldog 3rd baseman led off with a walk, and freshman Hunter Hines continued his hot streak driving him in on a double in the right-center gap. Centerfielder Brad Cumbest would knock Hines in on a single but that was all the Bulldogs got, as they were shut down the rest of the game.

Sophomore Mikey Tepper relieved Tullar to pitch the eighth and ninth and surrendered a run in each inning. Texas Tech shortstop Kurt Wilson led off the eighth with a triple off the right-field wall and would score on a wild pitch, and in the ninth, it was Wilson again who drove in a run on an RBI single.

It was a rough day at the plate for the Bulldogs as they only managed to get three hits and went a combined 1-8 with runners in scoring position.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 7-7 on the season. A sweep over Princeton would be ideal for keeping the Bulldogs afloat and giving them some momentum moving forward.