Taveze Calhoun Returning to Mississippi State as Graduate Assistant

It wasn't long ago when Taveze Calhoun was making SEC quarterbacks look the other way. Now, the former Bulldog cornerback is making a return to his alma mater as a Defensive Graduate Assistant.

The Morton, MS, native spent five seasons with the Bulldogs from 2011 to 2015, making 36 starts, and helped lead Mississippi State to a number one ranking in 2014. The 6'1" cornerback made 36 career starts in the maroon and white, racking up 156 tackles, deflecting 21 passes, and adding six interceptions.

After going undrafted in 2016, Calhoun spent four seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Saints, Dolphins, and Falcons, mostly as a practice squad player. After an injury-riddled 2019, Calhoun hung up his cleats and has since coached the defensive backs at Brandon High School. In 2020, the Bulldogs went 5-6, but they bounced back this past season, going 11-3, including 7-0 in District play, and made it all the way to the MHSAA 6A State Championship game, where they would fall to Madison Central.

Calhoun now has the opportunity to progress in his coaching career, joining Mike Leach's staff at Mississippi State and returning to the place where it all started.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity God has provided for me, and I can't wait to get to work," he said on Instagram.