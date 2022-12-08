Mississippi State star freshman punt returner and reserve wide receiver Zavion Thomas has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

"First I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in the position to change life's, without him none of this would be possible."

"Secondly I want to thank my family for always being there for me through the positives and the negative. I also want to thank the entire Mississippi State University Staff for believing in me."

"With that being said after a great freshman season and a lot of prayers and thoughts I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility," Thomas said on Twitter.