Talented freshman WR Zavion Thomas enters the transfer portal
Mississippi State star freshman punt returner and reserve wide receiver Zavion Thomas has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
"First I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in the position to change life's, without him none of this would be possible."
"Secondly I want to thank my family for always being there for me through the positives and the negative. I also want to thank the entire Mississippi State University Staff for believing in me."
"With that being said after a great freshman season and a lot of prayers and thoughts I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility," Thomas said on Twitter.
Mississippi State flipped Thomas from Louisville and had high expectations for the true freshman due to his blazing speed.
The Woodmere, Louisiana native did not see much action at wide receiver catching two passes for four yards, but he was one of college football's most dynamic punt returners.
The 5'11" wide receiver returned 15 punts for 202 yards and scored a punt return touchdown against Georgia. His 13.5-yard punt return average was 5th in the country and was 2nd in the SEC.
Mississippi State's wide receiver room will look very different next season. The Bulldogs are set to lose Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams, and Jamire Calvin to graduation, and they have already lost its leading receiver Rara Thomas to the transfer portal.
Thomas is the ninth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal from Mississippi State, all of which have come from the offensive side of the ball. He joins wide receivers Rara Thomas and Scoobie Ford, running backs Dillon Johnson, Ke'Travion Hargrove and J.J. Jernighan, offensive linemen Reed Buys and Gabe Cavazos, and quarterback Daniel Greek.