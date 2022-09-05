Here are some of the takeaways from the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory.

Saturday evening turned into Sunday morning to begin the 2022 Mississippi State football season. Despite a two-hour weather delay, the Bulldogs trounced Memphis, 49-23.

A lot had been said and written during the offseason about how the Bulldogs will look offensively in year three under Mike Leach. Looking at game one, it seems they have improved.

While just the opening contest is a very small sample size, the comparisons between this year’s meeting with Memphis and last year’s can illustrate this point.

Saturday night in Starkville, the Bulldogs racked up 547 total yards—450 through the air and 97 on the ground—while totaling 34 first downs.

Compare that to 2021 in Memphis, where State accumulated 468 total yards—419 passing and 49 rushing—with 26 first downs. Between the two, State totaled 79 more yards while moving the sticks an additional eight times.

State had a much greater ground presence on Saturday than they did a season ago. The Bulldogs ran the ball 17 more times for 59 more yards. While the Bulldogs’ average yards per rush decreased from last year’s contest, incorporating the run more often could lead to better offensive performances.

The offense goes as far as the quarterback does, and Will Rogers showed some significant forward progress. Last night, the junior signal caller completed 38 passes on 49 attempts (77.6%) for 450 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception while averaging 11.8 yards per completion.

As a sophomore in 2021, Rogers completed 50 of his 67 passes (74.6%) for 419 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 8.4 yards per completion.

Despite completing 12 fewer passes on 18 fewer attempts, Rogers gained 31 yards and increased his yards-per-completion average by 3.4 yards from a year ago. He is progressively becoming more comfortable throwing the ball downfield, and his completion percentage increased while doing so.