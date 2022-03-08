Stinnett Shines as Mississippi State Tops Texas Tech

Biloxi, MS- Mississippi State had a huge opportunity after a disappointing series loss to Tulane to take down a ranked opponent in #17 Texas Tech. They delivered, topping the Red Raiders 11-5.

Senior righty Parker Stinnett took the mound for the Bulldogs tonight and was dominant. Stinnett had a bit of a rough outing on Saturday, where he had the save opportunity in the ninth but walked two batters before being taken out. Tonight, however, the Oxford native delivered in only his 2nd career start pitching 5 innings and allowing just 1 hit, 3 walks, and 1 unearned run. Stinnett had a career-high of 12 strikeouts and kept the Texas Tech hitters guessing, mixing in a variety of his fastball, curveball, and slider.

Red Raider starter Chase Hampton shut down the Mississippi State lineup for three innings, but the Bulldog bats heated up in the fourth, putting up nine runs. Left fielder Von Seibert drew a walk with the bases loaded and Tech would make the switch to Trendan Parish. Right fielder Kellum Clark slapped a single into right field to drive in two. Davis Meche, who made his first career start at 2nd base knocked in a run on a single, and 1st basemen Luke Hancock followed it up with an RBI sac-fly.

After 3rd Kamren James knocked in a run with an infield single, freshman designated Hitter Hunter Hines blasted a homer to center to put the Bulldogs of 9-1. The freshman from Madison Central has made an immediate impact in the Bulldog lineup, leading the team in batting average at .408 and home runs with four.