When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Creed Whittemore is from Gainesville. His brother, Trent, plays on the Florida football team. The three-star athlete had been committed to the Gators for more than five months.

But after taking a recent visit to Mississippi State, Whittemore has decided to flip his commitment to the Bulldogs. It’s a big win for coach Mike Leach and his staff, who have added another weapon to their Air Raid offense.

Whittemore is an interesting prospect in many respects, but mainly because he plays quarterback in high school and is projected as a wide receiver in college. That’s where his brother plays for the Gators, although in a limited capacity, and his other brother, Troy, played at Troy.

This season at Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, Whittemore has thrown for 920 yards with 11 touchdowns and three picks and also rushed for 340 yards and six scores. That ability, plus competing in track and field, makes him an interesting wide receiver projection in the SEC.

However, it will be at Mississippi State, not down the road at Florida any longer.