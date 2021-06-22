State wins comeback thriller in Omaha over Virginia

“Crazy college baseball game, and that's typical baseball,” Chris Lemonis said. “It reminded me of the 2019 Auburn game.”

They erased a four-run deficit in game one of the Super Regional to take down Notre Dame. In game one of the College World Series, they held one to a one-run lead. In game two of the College World Series, they put up a six-spot in the 8th inning to take a 6-5 win over Virginia, completing one of the greatest comebacks in Mississippi State baseball history.

The Bulldog bats started off the contest, and they were cold as ice. Three-up, three-down in the 1st.

Christian MacLeod started on the mound for State, and he didn’t have his best. He gave up a run on two hits in the bottom half of the 1st.

In the 2nd, Scotty Dubrule was issued a two-out walk, but that’s all State did. In the home half, Virginia plated three runs on four hits. Two RBI doubles and an RBI single did the job, and MacLeod was done. Preston Johnson relieved him, hitting a batter and giving up a single to load the bases with one out, but he threw back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage. 4-0 UVA through two.

State went down in order in the 3rd. Johnson responded with a 1-2-3 frame of his own. State couldn’t do anything in the 4th, and Virginia started making more noise. A leadoff single, a sac bunt, and another single gave the Cavs runners on the corners with one out. Johnson’s day was done, and Chase Patrick entered the game. 4-6-3 double play. No runs across for UVA.

The 5th? 1-2-3 for the Bulldog bats. Parker Stinnett relieved Patrick in the home half and threw a scoreless frame. The Hoos held on to their 4-0 advantage.

In the 6th, Rowdey Jordan was hit by a pitch with two outs, but he was stranded. In the bottom half, UVA loaded the bases with one, and the ball was given to Cam Tullar. Foul out, foul out. Virginia still couldn’t capitalize any more runs, and their lead stayed at four.

In the 7th, the Bulldogs went down in order again, and they were still hitless. Cade Smith relieved Tullar, and he threw a scoreless inning. 4-0 Virginia through seven.

Mississippi State had no hits in the entire game. The 8th inning awaited.