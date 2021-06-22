State wins comeback thriller in Omaha over Virginia
The Cardiac Dawgs are at it again.
They erased a four-run deficit in game one of the Super Regional to take down Notre Dame. In game one of the College World Series, they held one to a one-run lead. In game two of the College World Series, they put up a six-spot in the 8th inning to take a 6-5 win over Virginia, completing one of the greatest comebacks in Mississippi State baseball history.
“Crazy college baseball game, and that's typical baseball,” Chris Lemonis said. “It reminded me of the 2019 Auburn game.”
The Bulldog bats started off the contest, and they were cold as ice. Three-up, three-down in the 1st.
Christian MacLeod started on the mound for State, and he didn’t have his best. He gave up a run on two hits in the bottom half of the 1st.
In the 2nd, Scotty Dubrule was issued a two-out walk, but that’s all State did. In the home half, Virginia plated three runs on four hits. Two RBI doubles and an RBI single did the job, and MacLeod was done. Preston Johnson relieved him, hitting a batter and giving up a single to load the bases with one out, but he threw back-to-back strikeouts to limit the damage. 4-0 UVA through two.
State went down in order in the 3rd. Johnson responded with a 1-2-3 frame of his own. State couldn’t do anything in the 4th, and Virginia started making more noise. A leadoff single, a sac bunt, and another single gave the Cavs runners on the corners with one out. Johnson’s day was done, and Chase Patrick entered the game. 4-6-3 double play. No runs across for UVA.
The 5th? 1-2-3 for the Bulldog bats. Parker Stinnett relieved Patrick in the home half and threw a scoreless frame. The Hoos held on to their 4-0 advantage.
In the 6th, Rowdey Jordan was hit by a pitch with two outs, but he was stranded. In the bottom half, UVA loaded the bases with one, and the ball was given to Cam Tullar. Foul out, foul out. Virginia still couldn’t capitalize any more runs, and their lead stayed at four.
In the 7th, the Bulldogs went down in order again, and they were still hitless. Cade Smith relieved Tullar, and he threw a scoreless inning. 4-0 Virginia through seven.
Mississippi State had no hits in the entire game. The 8th inning awaited.
Scotty Dubrule walked after facing an 0-2 count. After a fly out, Kellum Clark hit a shot to right field for MSU’s first hit, and runs, of the game. Josh Hatcher singled. Rowdey Jordan doubled. Men on 2nd and 3rd, one out, Bulldogs down by two.
A 1-0 count, Allen takes a ball flying to right field. Going, going, gone. Home run. TD Ameritrade Park was a madhouse. The Bulldog faithful was in a state of euphoria.
“As I was struggling throughout the game, I tried my best to just stay positive and keep the energy in the dugout and keep playing good defense, because I knew eventually I’d get a chance to help us win the game,” Allen said.
Luke Hancock singled with two outs. Logan Tanner walked. Dubrule, who led off the inning with his walk, knocked in a run on an RBI single. Bulldogs led, 6-4.
Stone Simmons came in for Smith. He forced a line-out to lead off the frame, but the next batter hit a fly ball that kept carrying until it barely snuck over the fence. The lead was one. A fly out and a single gave the Cavaliers a two-out baserunner. Landon Sims entered the game. He forced a first-pitch line-out. Inning over, State led by one.
The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the 9th, setting the stage for what could be the final three outs of the game.
Groundout. Fly out. Strikeout. Comeback complete. Mississippi State, in the craziest fashion imaginable, took their second win of the College World Series.
“The ability to take a punch and keep playing is one of the greatest assets that we have,” Lemonis said.
State will face the winner of the Texas-Virginia game on Friday at 6 pm. The Hoos and the Longhorns play Thursday at 6 pm.