State Takes The Series from Northern Kentucky With Sunday Victory

Starkville, MS- The Bulldogs got off to a rocky start on Friday, but after the win yesterday, Mississippi State took the series from Northern Kentucky, winning 7-1 this afternoon. Sophomore righty Cade Smith toed the rubber for the Bulldogs today. The Southaven native built off an impressive outing last week, pitching 5 innings, striking out 7 batters, and allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk. He allowed just 1 run, a sac fly by NKU right fielder Treyvin Moss in the fifth inning. "I had the slider working. When you have the third pitch in there makes you feel more confident," said Smith.

Right Handed Pitcher Cade Smith (Mississippi State Athletics)

The Bulldog offense got to NKU starter Kaden Echeman early, putting up 3 runs in the second inning. Centerfielder Matt Corder knocked in a run with an RBI single. Aaron Downs, a freshman from Pella, Iowa, made his first start in right field, and he hit a 2-RBI single in his first career at-bat, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. "He's worked hard, worked a ton on his swing," Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis said of Downs. Mississippi State struck again in the third inning, as left fielder Brad Cumbest hit a 2-run homer. Cumbest is off to a hot start, hitting .450 to start the season with 2 home runs. In the fourth inning, 1st Baseman Luke Hancock hit his first homer of the season, launching a 2-run shot over the right-field wall.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QjvCdkI7wnZCMIPCfkqU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1a2VfaGFuY29jazEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBsdWtlX2hhbmNvY2sxMzwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgMi1ydW4g8J+SoyBhbmQg RGF3Z3MgbGVhZCA3LTAgYWZ0ZXIgZm91ciEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhaWxTdGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhaWxTdGF0ZTwvYT7wn5C2IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9weFM0eFRqWUlKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHhT NHhUallJSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaXNzaXNzaXBwaSBTdGF0ZSBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQEhhaWxTdGF0ZUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhaWxTdGF0ZUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk4MDMzMDE1NTQ4NTcxNjQ4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=