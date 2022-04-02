State starts off 2023 OL class with Rivals 250 OL Malik Ellis

Recruiting wins don't get a lot bigger than a Rivals 250 lineman from in-state and that is what Mississippi State landed on Saturday night with the commitment of four-star Laurel HS standout Malik Ellis. The number two player in Mississippi and the 18th OL overall committed to the Bulldogs via his social media channels.

The Bulldogs coaching staff were the first to offer Ellis back in April of 2020 and almost two years later that early work paid off with a big commitment as Ellis picked the Bulldogs over multiple SEC and Pac-12 suitors.

Ellis the third commitment for the 2023 class for Mississippi State to date.