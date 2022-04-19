State Sophomore Shakeel Moore Hits the Transfer Portal

This afternoon Mississippi State sophomore guard Shakeel Moore entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Greensboro, NC native was a 4-star recruit in the 2020 class and spent his freshman season at NC State. In 25 games with the Wolfpack, Moore primarily came off the bench, playing 18 minutes per game and averaging 6.3 points and 1.4 steals.

After one season in Raleigh, the 6-foot-1 guard would transfer to Mississippi State where he started 29 of 34 games and saw his minutes increase to 28 per game. The southpaw was a solid compliment in the backcourt to All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar, and averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals, but left a bit to be desired from the three point line shooting just 31%.

Moore is the seventh scholarship player from Mississippi State's 2022 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining Javian Davis (UAB), Camryn Carter, DJ Jeffries, Derek Fountain, Alden Applewhite, and Rocket Watts. Mississippi State also loses Iverson Molinar to the NBA Draft and Garrison Brooks to graduation.

Newly hired Head Coach Chris Jans has filled four of the nine spots with incoming freshmen Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard MJ Russell, and transfers Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State center Will McNair. Jans still has five remaining spots to use on incoming transfers.