State once again overcome the odds knock off Vandy to force game three

OMAHA- In the face of adversity, they’ve responded. Down by four to Virginia, they came back and won. Down by two to Texas, they came back and won. Lost by six to Vanderbilt in game one of the College World Series Finals? Mississippi State came back and won, dominating the Commodores tonight, 13-2, to force a do-or-die contest for the whole thing. “Big bounce-back game from our guys, just resilient group,” Chris Lemonis said. “We've had our back against the wall feels like all year long and they just keep responding.”

Houston Harding was big early to set the tone before Johnson closed the door (Steven Branscombe/USAToday)

Coming off a poor starting pitching performance on Monday, the Bulldogs needed a solid start from Houston Harding. Seven innings were given up to Vandy on Monday. Harding retired the Commodores in order in the 1st. State was able to keep the momentum going with a run in the home half. Kamren James reached on an error with two outs, and Luke Hancock scored him with an RBI single. 1-0 Dawgs through one Harding retired the first two batters in the 2nd but gave up a solo home run. Kellum Clark knocked a two-out double in the bottom half but was stranded, leaving the score tied after two. Harding issued a one-out walk in the 3rd but retired the next two batters. In the home half, the Bulldog bats got going. Tanner Allen led off with a single. Kamren James walked, Luke Hancock walked, and Logan Tanner walked to re-take the lead. Scotty Dubrule then singled, driving in James and Hancock. After a fielder’s choice and a Kellum Clark walk, Dubrule scored on a wild pitch. 5-1 State through three. Harding gave up a walk and a single to begin the 4th. After a first-pitch ball on the next batter, things seemed like they started to teeter. Next pitch was a ground ball that turned into a fielder’s choice. Runners on the corners, one out. Swinging strikeout, swinging strikeout to strand the runners. Houston Harding, in the biggest start of his life, pitched four innings with two hits, one run, and four strikeouts. “He's just a tough kid,” Lemonis said. “I mean, he had good stuff in the first, maybe the second. In the next two innings he was just pitching on fumes. He just kept going out there and competing. That's what he does. He has good stuff, but he gives us a chance to win every time he runs out there. And really happy for him to be able to pitch so well on a big stage like that.”

Luke Hancock delivered a key hit to swing the game open (Steven Branscombe/USAToday)