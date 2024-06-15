Saturday night proved to be a big one for Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State football as the Bulldogs loaded up with several commits in a flurry of announcements late in the evening.

Athlete Stephen Miller, cornerback Derrion Horsley, offensive tackle Josiah Clemons, and safety Sekou Smith Jr. all announced their commitments within a one-hour span.

Clemons is the only in-state commit of the four. Miller and Horsley are both Georgia boys and Smith plays at Miami Central in Miami, Florida giving the Bulldogs a wide-ranging group of commits.

Horsley shared his rationale for picking the Bulldogs over his other options.

"It felt like home," he said. "Everything felt good about the school, the team, the people and the coaches. They brought me in like family."

Miller said his belief in what Lebby is building in Starkville was the biggest factor in his decision.

"Coach Lebby is building something special and it feels like family," Miller said about his decision to commit.